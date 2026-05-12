Drivers can now reserve spots at most city-owned parking garages throughout San Francisco up to six months in advance. SFMTA also announced it’s phasing out the Pay by Phone app this month to be replaced by two new options.

The SFMTA announced the launch of its online reservation system Monday, which was first piloted last summer at the Civic Center and Performing Arts garages. Drivers can reserve spots up to six months ahead at 16 of the city’s 22 publicly owned garages.

The agency says city-run garages are generally 30–40% cheaper than private lots, and the city offers flat-rate event parking at its Civic Center and Performing Arts garages.

The SFMTA notes that reservations are not available at the 16th & Hoff and Pierce Street garages or the Kezar Lot, and they will soon be available at the Japantown, Portsmouth Square, and Music Concourse garages.

Reservations can be canceled up until the start time with no penalty — for users who create an online account versus reserving as a guest. Payments are made at the garage by scanning a QR code, either digitally or printed out.

SFMTA is also retiring payments through the PayByPhone app beginning in mid-May to be replaced by two new parking payment apps, HotSpot and ParkMobile, which are already active across the agency’s parking meters.

Drivers can still pay with cash or cards at the meter, while the new apps include the same basic functions as PayByPhone, including extending parking and checking remaining time remotely. Each app also charges a 35-cent convenience fee per payment.

The agency notes that the PayByPhone app still serves as the primary mobile payment source for areas in town that fall outside of city jurisdiction, including the Presidio Trust, UCSF, USF, SF State, and private garage operators.

As the Chronicle reports, SFMTA officials say mobile payments have reduced the need for drivers to circle blocks hunting for parking or deal with paper tickets and attendants at garages. SFMTA also notes that fewer physical transactions at meters helps reduce maintenance and battery wear on parking equipment.

"Modernizing our parking infrastructure and network of city garages and meters is an important piece of our commitment to a smarter, more efficient San Francisco," said Julie Kirschbaum, SFMTA Director of Transportation, in a statement. "Transitioning to new, mobile payment apps alongside the upgrade to paperless garage payments, ensures we are keeping pace with the needs of our customers, saving them time and improving their overall experience."