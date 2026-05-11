A rollover crash on Potrero Hill that may have only involved one vehicle led to an emergency alert, a fallen tree in the roadway, and disrupted Muni service Monday near Zuckerberg SF General Hospital.

The crash occurred around 11:20 am at Potrero Avenue and 23rd Street, as the Chronicle reports, and involved a vehicle rolling over and a street tree being knocked down into the roadway.

The circumstances and number of vehicles involved has not been reported. But the paper notes, via the SFPD, that two people were treated for injuries at the scene.

The aftermath caused disruptions and reroutes for three Muni bus lines, the 9, 9R, and 33.

As of 1 pm, the SF Department of Emergency Management tweeted that the incident had been resolved and emergency crews had cleared the area.

This is a developing story.

Top image: Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images