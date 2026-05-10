- A Lyft passenger who had apparently been in some sort of verbal and physical altercation with his driver was killed after engaging the driver in a foot chase on I-80 in Vallejo early Saturday. The man was killed while running on the shoulder of the eastbound freeway near Tennessee Street by an Audi, and the driver said she did not see him until it was too late. [KTVU]
- Police in Santa Clara say they found a body inside a home that went up in flames in Friday following a shooting just outside the home. Neighbors heard eight or nine gunshots around 12:30 pm Friday and a man was found dead on the street, and a second person was found dead inside the burned out home on Saturday, with the two deaths clearly linked. [NBC Bay Area]
- The closure on 19th Avenue this weekend, the second such closure in two weeks, is proving frustrating for area residents and businesses. [KPIX]
- Full House star Dave Coulier shared an update on his health, after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, saying that he'd lost 45 pounds after receiving extensive radiation, but he said his prognosis looks positive. [ABC 7]
- Betty Broderick, the infamous California double-murderer who was convicted in the 1989 killing of her ex-husband and his new wife — a story that inspired a TV movie, and a more recent Amazon series — has died at age 78. [NBC News]
- Democrats in California are, predictably, looking to get rid of the "top two" primary system, now that they faced the serious prospect of two Republicans becoming the candidates for governor this year. [New York Times]
- It's been a "next level" season for signature gatherers around San Francisco, in case you hadn't noticed, including on Muni trains. [Chronicle]