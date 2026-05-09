- One of the two Californians who were on board the cruise ship at the center of the hantavirus outbreak has returned home and is staying in touch with public health officials for daily symptom monitoring. [Bay Area News Group]
- Two top SF officials have been appointed to California’s High-Speed Rail Authority Board — Steve Kawa and Jason Elliott, both of whom have worked as chiefs of staff to several local mayors. [Chronicle]
- The Golden Gate Valkyries won its first game of the season in Seattle against the Storm Friday, and several hundred people showed up for a watch party at Thrive City Plaza outside Chase Center. [NBC Bay Area]
- Authorities in Mendocino County arrested a man suspected of forcing another man to work at his alleged illegal cannabis operation while enduring inhumane living conditions for two years. [KPIX]
- An emaciated young sea lion was rescued in Brisbane when it was found wandering in the direction of Highway 101 Friday. [Chronicle]
- A Frontier plane taking off at Denver International Airport Friday struck a person who jumped the fence and ran across the runway. [CBS News]
- A local woman who procured a vintage vinyl record at a thrift store in the Mission went on to discover a wealth of knowledge surrounding the talented Filipino musician couple featured on the album who performed at the Fairmont from the 1950s through the 1970s. [KQED]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist