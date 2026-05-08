Local:

California Governor Gavin Newsom announced Friday that hospitals throughout the state that serve low-income families will soon be offering 400 free diapers to new babies. [KPIX]

FREE DIAPERS COMING THIS SUMMER! pic.twitter.com/r535qQeHS4 — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) May 8, 2026

Scientists have figured out that the purple waves that appeared along the Point Reyes coast last weekend were most likely doliolids, tiny gelatinous marine animals that typically live further offshore in warmer water. [Chronicle]

Flights departing and arriving between 8 am and 11 pm at San Francisco International Airport Friday have been experiencing delays averaging around 70 minutes, due to decreased visibility from low cloud coverage. [NBC Bay Area]

National:

The US is sending a repatriation plane to retrieve the 17 Americans stuck onboard the cruise ship that’s plagued by a hantavirus outbreak. They’ll be taken to a special biocontainment unit at the University of Nebraska Medical Center upon their return to the US. [CBS News]

They’ll be taken to a special biocontainment unit at the University of Nebraska Medical Center upon their return to the US. [CBS News] Predictably, people are now placing bets on prediction markets speculating on how large the hantavirus outbreak will get. Users have wagered about $3 million on Polymarket, with pools accepting bets until the end of the year. [Fast Company]

Users have wagered about $3 million on Polymarket, with pools accepting bets until the end of the year. [Fast Company] South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace, who’s a member of the House Oversight Committee, says she obtained evidence that several former members of Congress settled sexual misconduct and harassment claims over the past decade, totaling more than $338,000 of taxpayer money. [ABC News]

Video of the Day:

As previously mentioned, House candidate Saikat Chakrabarti has been taking interviews with online content creators alongside traditional media outlets in an effort to gain name recognition. Here, he discusses regulating the AI industry with local creator Diana Regan. (Apparently, Tung Tung Tung Sahur, which is referenced in the video, is Italian brain rot.)

Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist