- A deadly, five-car pile-up near San Jose's Westfield Oakridge Mall on Saturday is being blamed on one driver's medical emergency. The fiery crash left one 33-year-old woman dead. [Chronicle]
- A standoff in Campbell ended Monday with the suspect, a 40-year-old man suspected of assaulting his girlfriend and then taking her phone when she tried to call the police, being taken into custody. [KRON4]
- Skies should be clearing today around the Bay and giving way to warm weather after those overnight showers. [KRON4]
- Jonathan Rinderknecht, the 30-year-old Uber driver who's accused of starting the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles, is described in court documents as a lonely, angry man who admired Luigi Mangione and felt "enslaved" by rich people. [New York Times]
- There have been some alarming gas prices spotted around the Bay Area, including some topping $8 per gallon. [NBC Bay Area]
- The Trump Education Department now says it is investigating Smith College for admitting trans women. [New York Times]
- The World Health Organization says it believes that there was rare human-to-human transmission of hantavirus aboard the cruise ship that's anchored near Cape Verde, and of course this happened on a cruise ship. [KPIX]
Photo by Nick Mollenbeck