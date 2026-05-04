Local:
- After a weekend that saw multiple deadly crashes on Bay Area freeways, we're now learning of a deadly Sunday morning crash in San Leandro that left a 16-year-old girl dead. The crash happened on northbound I-880 and the girl was ejected from a BMW, and the driver, a 19-year-old, who reportedly fled the scene on foot, was later arrested at his home on suspicion of DUI. [KTVU]
- The SF Chronicle is coming up in the journalism world and after five years that saw eight Pulitzer Prize finalists from the newsroom, the team took home another Pulitzer Prize today. An April 2025 piece reported by Megan Fan Munce, Susie Neilson, and Sara DiNatale won the prize for explanatory reporting, for diving into the ways that insurance companies broadly uninsure homeowners in California at risk of wildfires. [Chronicle]
- Doris Fisher, the co-founder of Gap who helped define its signature casual style who later became a major art collector and philanthropist, died on Saturday at the age of 94. [Associated Press]
National:
- The ceasefire between the US and Iran was under strain tonight as both sides fired shots, and the US said its air defenses had "engaged" 19 Iranian missiles. [CNN]
- There are still 149 people trapped aboard a cruise ship where a hantavirus outbreak has killed three, and the ship is anchored off the coast of Cape Verde, off the west coast of Africa. [CNN]
- Rihanna looked like giant oyster, Heidi Klum turned to stone, and more looks from the "East Coast Oscars," also known as the Met Gala. [New York Times]
Video:
- Former Congresswoman Katie Porter now has a new campaign ad for governor in which she pokes fun at her infamous viral moment telling an aide to "get out of my fucking shot" as she's doing a video interview, and here she kindly asks supporters holding various white boards, "Now, could you guys please get out of my shot?”
Top image: Photo via Gap Inc.