The estate of 1970s-era fashion designer Halston is hosting a fashion event celebrating the iconic designer and showcasing 10 Academy of Art fashion students competing for a scholarship through the estate’s foundation.

The Love Halston Foundation and Academy of Art University are hosting a fashion event Friday in Union Square to benefit its scholarship fund. The event will celebrate the 1970s-era designer’s impact on American fashion and culture, starting off with a VIP reception at Top of the Mark for an exhibit of Halston’s archives.

The designers and models will then ride a cable car to Union Square, making their grand entrance on a floral runway, as the Chronicle reports. The students will present their designs on the runway, which were created as part of a year-long exploration of Halston’s archives in competition for the foundation’s scholarship.

The winner of the competition will be announced at the end of the show.

Halston first gained fame designing Jacqueline Kennedy's famous pillbox hat, which she wore to JFK’s 1961 presidential inauguration. He then went on to start his own Manhattan atelier, where he created chic, minimalist looks that defined 1970s discotheque culture.

Halston, who moved to San Francisco at the end of his life to be with his siblings, died in 1990 at age 57 of AIDS-related cancer. Per the Chronicle, Halston's niece Lesley Frowick was appointed guardian of his archives. She created the Love Halston Foundation in his honor.

Image: Duane Michals