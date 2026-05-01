A lost dog named Fiona fell into a well under an abandoned home in Vallejo on Monday, and needed to be rescued after treading water for about two hours.

The incident happened on Monday, April 27, and was handled by the Solano County Sheriff's Animal Control Services unit.

According to a social media post, officers with Animal Control Services recevied two calls on Monday, one from an abandoned home where an animal's cries inside could be heard, and one from a family nearby whose dog had just gone missing.

An Officer Bradley responded to the scene of the abandoned house, and could hear the dog's distressed cries, but could not access the house. Solano County Sheriff's deputies reportedly assisted with breaking into the home, with the animal's welfare at stake.

"Inside, they found the dog trapped in a cistern several feet below ground treading water," the sheriff's office says.

Fiona, bottom left, in the well. Photo via Solano County Sheriff's Office

The owners of the missing dog, Fiona, arrived at the scene and confirmed that this was Fiona down in the well.

Vallejo Fire Department personnel also came to assist at the scene with the complicated rescue, which is documented in some fairly blurry images posted in this Facebook reel.

"Confined space conditions made the rescue challenging, requiring specialized equipment and training," the sheriff's office writes. "Vallejo Fire crews worked from above and successfully pulled her to safety. Fiona, determined and exhausted, did everything she could to help — holding onto a loop with her teeth and trying to push herself up."

Photo via Solano County Sheriff's Office

Photo via Solano County Sheriff's Office

Fiona reportedly suffered abrasions,and was "cold and extremely tired," but she was reunited with her humans and is now recovering at home.

"A huge thank you to Vallejo Fire for their quick response, expertise, and dedication—this rescue wouldn’t have been possible without them," the sheriff's office says.