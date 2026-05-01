A sizable early morning earthquake centered near Silver Springs, Nevada was felt strongly in Reno and Lake Tahoe, as well as parts of Northern California.

The 5.2M quake struck at 1:17 am Friday in western Nevada, about 40 miles east-southeast of Reno — 12 miles southeast of Silver Springs.

According to the US Geological Survey, the quake had a depth of around 3 miles, and was followed by five smaller aftershocks.

There were subsequent earthquakes centered in the same vicinity near Silver Springs measuring between magnitude 2.5 and 2.7, occurring at 1:22 am, 1:23 am, 3:32 am, 3:35 am, and 4:48 am.

Shaking from the initial quake could be felt as far west as Sacramento, according the USGS Shakemap.

As the Chronicle notes, this part of western Nevada has been experiencing an earhquake swarm that has included several quakes of significant size and hundreds of smaller ones in recent weeks.

A 5.7M quake struck the area on April 13, and there was also a 4.8M quake on April 22.

Photo via Wikimedia