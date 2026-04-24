A police drone captured dramatic footage of officers pursuing a man suspected of driving a stolen vehicle who then abandoned the car on the Bay Bridge earlier this month and began climbing the crossbeams in an attempt to escape.

The San Francisco Police Department shared drone footage of the dramatic pursuit, which took place on April 1, and which we first reported on here. Officers spotted the suspect allegedly driving a stolen vehicle near Eighth and Market streets around 6:40 pm, based on the video’s timestamp, which had been reported stolen out of South San Francisco, as KRON4 reports.

WATCH: On April 1, a stolen vehicle pursuit becomes critical when the suspect exits the vehicle and climbs beneath the Bay Bridge. A coordinated response leads to the suspect being taken into custody without further incident. pic.twitter.com/D59eRF9MtB — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) April 23, 2026

When the suspect refused to pull over or yield to officers, police pursued him onto the Bay Bridge. The drone footage shows the man slowing down the car on the bridge at 7:07 pm, and officers are heard saying he was exiting the vehicle.

The suspect then reportedly began climbing the crossbeams under the bridge, eastbound toward the last tower — 500 feet above the water. As KRON4 notes, the suspect appeared to be using rock-climbing techniques.

According to the Chronicle, California Highway Patrol officers, a fireboat, marine units, and crisis intervention specialists were all on the scene.

Around 8 pm, the crisis specialists talked the man back to safety where he briefly hid inside a support beam before surrendering. He was then taken into custody without incident.

Previously: Suspect Flees SoMa Traffic Stop, Leads Police on Chase Onto Bay Bridge at Rush Hour

Image: SFPD