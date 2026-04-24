The ongoing project to resurface and repave 19th Avenue between Lincoln Way and Hollway Avenue is bringing a major closure to the thoroughfare this weekend.

All of northbound 19th Avenue is now closed between Sloat Boulevard and Lincoln, as of 7 am Friday morning, and it will stay closed for 70 hours — until Monday morning. Caltrans says that the closure, along with two more that are planned next month, is allowing them reduce what would be 40 working days down to 10 days.

The 19th Avenue repaving project began back in the fall and is expected to last through December 2026. The first phase of the project, which involved the repaving of the parking lanes, was completed in late January, according to Caltrans.

Now, the full lane repaving work begins. All northbound traffic is being diverted this weekend onto other streets, while a single lane is being kept open for local circulation and emergency vehicles, as KTVU reports. That will create congestion on a variety of west side streets, so be aware.

"This work is necessary to fix/remove potholes, repair unsound pavement and repave lanes," Caltrans says. "This work will improve ride quality, and maintain safe and connected travel route. Furthermore, residents and motorists have voiced their concerns about this road and have requested it be rehabilitated for some time."

As Caltrans spokesperson Pedro Quintana tells KTVU, "There is never a really good time to shut down a major thoroughfare like 19th Avenue, but we need to get the work done."

Following this weekend's closure, the weekend of May 8 will see the closure of all southbound lanes of 19th Avenue between Sloat and Lincoln. Then, on May 22, all northbound and southbound lanes will close between Sloat and Holloway Avenue to the south. Other work on the road is still expected to continue through the end of the year.

You may be wondering why 19th Avenue is being closed again, after it feels like it was just repaved, but it actually wasn't. The thoroughfare did undergo partial closures over two years, between 2020 and 2022, but that was a Department of Public Works project that had to do with water and sewer lines underneath the roadway. And this is a Caltrans-led project specifically about resurfacing the entire roadway.

Previously: 19th Avenue Repaving Project to Start Creating Traffic Nightmares on Monday