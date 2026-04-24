- Alameda County District Attorney Ursula Jones Dickson made clear on Thursday that no victims of former Congressman Eric Swalwell have come forward with any criminal accusations so far. This includes the woman who told her story to the SF Chronicle two weeks ago, who described an incident of possible sexual assault in the county in 2019. [KTVU]
- According to new financial disclosures, Swalwell used $40,000 in gubernatorial campaign funds to pay one of the lawyers who has been defending him in the media against the sexual assault allegations. [Chronicle]
- OpenAI is trying to get more disciplined in the projects it prioritizes, with CEO Sam Altman hoping to have the company make more money in the face of growing competition from Anthropic and others. [New York Times]
- The Santa Rosa Police Department Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Unit recently conducted an operation to identify possible victims of sex trafficking, offering five of them support services and resources. [Bay City News]
- Donlyn Lyndon, the last surviving partner in the Berkeley architecture firm that designed Sea Ranch in the 1960s and 70s, Moore Lyndon Turnbull Whitaker, or MLTW, has died at age 90. [Chronicle]
- A civil jury has just awarded one of the accusers of former Oakland priest Stephen Kiesle $60 million stemming from sexual abuse that occurred in the 1970s. [ABC 7]
- UC Berkeley has been celebrating after the Las Vegas Raiders just drafted former Cal quarterback Fernando Mendoza. [NBC Bay Area]
Photo by Niramay Kachhadiya