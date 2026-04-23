Clover, an orphaned mountain lion cub from El Dorado County, was brought to the Oakland Zoo last month, and Crimson was transported to Oakland from Los Angeles in early April, marking the zoo’s 33rd mountain lion rescue.

As part of its Bay Area Cougar Action Team (BACAT), the Oakland Zoo has taken in two tiny orphaned mountain lion cubs this spring. After some much needed TLC when they each arrived separately, the two cubs, called “Crimson and Clover,” are both on the mend and have quickly gained a following on social media. Once they both have a clean bill of health, they’ll finally get to meet.

Clover, an underweight and tick-infested female cub, was found alone along a roadside in El Dorado County in Sierra Nevada last month and brought to the Oakland Zoo at about three months old. She required intensive, round-the-clock care, including a blood transfusion from another rescued mountain lion.

Staff members say cases like Clover’s are common, as cubs depend on their mothers for up to two years and are often left stranded when the mother is killed, frequently in vehicle collisions.

In early April, a male cub named Crimson was transferred to Oakland Zoo after being dropped off at the Los Angeles Zoo by the National Park Service. Estimated to be just three weeks old at the time of rescue, Crimson is one of the youngest mountain lions the zoo has taken in. He was bottle-fed every three hours by staff and had to have several toes removed due to a foot injury, which may have contributed to his mother abandoning him.



According to the zoo, before intervening, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the National Park Service monitored Crimson closely. He was found alone and vocalizing repeatedly, behavior considered unusual for a cub his age.

Biologists tracked the area using GPS collar data, cameras, and repeated site visits, and determined his mother had likely moved on and was not returning. After two days, during which he lost about 10% of his body weight, officials stepped in to transport him for care.

Both cubs are now stabilizing and remain under veterinary care. After completing rehabilitation, the staff plans to introduce the pair, which will likely be a big day on the zoo’s social media.

Image: Oakland Zoo