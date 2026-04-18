A sideshow in Hayward consisting of about 60 cars early Saturday morning culminated in a participant crashing into a semi truck then abandoning it in the middle of an intersection.

Hayward police were called to the area of Clawiter Road and Depot Road after receiving reports from the California Highway Patrol of an illegal sideshow around 1:30 am Saturday. While en route to the scene, police were notified that one of the participants had crashed into a semi truck.

KRON4 received video footage of the incident, which features a light blue Chevy Camaro without any plates circling the middle of the intersection several times. It then appears to spin into a crowd of onlookers at least once before crashing into the semi track waiting at the traffic light.

Following the crash, onlookers charge the wrecked vehicle, kicking and stomping on it. The truck driver asks the person behind the camera, “Why?!”

“Why are you guys messing up cars?” he says to the crowd.

Then the crowd disperses, abandoning the car in the intersection.

Later in the video, which shows scenes earlier in the night leading up to the incident, one onlooker appears to be fairly badly injured after getting knocked down and nearly run over, but no injuries were reported.

Officers later discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen by someone in San Jose, according to KPIX.

Image: Google Street View