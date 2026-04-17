Frustrated over an unpaid debt and faced with a $1,000 bill to discard a giant pile of junk at the dump, an East Bay dumpster company instead unloaded it back into the nonpaying customer's yard, but the problem is they moved out when they rented the dumpster.

Earlier this month, a neighbor’s security camera filmed a truck from Express Rental Dumpster in the East Bay dumping loads of junk and household items into the San Pablo yard of a former tenant who skipped out on a $700 debt, as KGO reports.

The company's owner, Martin Perez, said he did his best to keep loose items from blowing into the street or others’ yards. He explained he didn’t have any other options, as discarding the junk would’ve cost him an additional $1,000 out of pocket because appliances were included in the debris.

Perez told KGO the customer added insult to injury by leaving behind $2, along with the invoice emblazoned with a smiley face on it, in place of the $700 they owed.

The responsibility to clean up the debris, which was still in the yard a week and a half after the incident, reportedly falls on the property owner. San Pablo police determined that no crime was committed, and the case is now being handled by city code enforcement.

The neighbor whose surveillance camera filmed the incident told KGO that residents are fed up with the mess.

"This is not just between the driver and the neighbor. This started affecting all the community," he said.

Image: Express Dumpster Rental