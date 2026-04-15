- There was an early morning service disruption on BART Wednesday after a train became disabled in San Francisco. The disabled train, between Embarcadero and 24th Street, forced other trains to single-track through the city, but regular service resumed as of 6:45 am. [KRON4]
- The parents of the young man who allegedly attempted to firebomb Sam Altman's house last week, 20-year-old Daniel Moreno-Gama, have spoken out seeking sympathy for their son. They said he has been suffering from a mental health crisis, "he has never harmed anyone," and until "very recently" he had been attending college and working in a restaurant. [Chronicle]
- Authorities in San Jose today began clearing out an encampment of around 40 to 100 people on the notorious "Jungle" site on land near Coyote Creek and the Happy Hollow Zoo, which had been home to an even larger encampment over a decade ago. [KTVU]
- The weather should remain clear this week, with possible showers tomorrow in the North Bay, and clouds today dissipating in the afternoon. [KRON4]
- WhatsApp co-founder Jan Koum, who has donated millions Trump and a pro-Trump PAC, just gave $250K to a PAC supporting Daniel Lurie and his priorities. [Mission Local]
- The Oakland City Council continues to debate whether to fine a man almost $1 million for removing 38 mature trees on his and adjacent properties in 2021 and 2022. [Chronicle]
- Chevron's president of global refining, Andrew Walz, says that stepped-up imports of oil from Venezuela are helping the company to temper gas prices. [CBS News]