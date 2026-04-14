The man who allegedly tossed a Molotov cocktail at Sam Altman's Russian Hill home last Friday was scheduled to make his first court appearance Tuesday on attempted murder and other charges.

More details have emerged about 20-year-old Daniel Moreno-Gama, who is accused of tossing an incendiary device, described as a Molotov cocktail, at Altman's home and then traveling across the city to allegedly make arson threats at OpenAI's headquarters.

The FBI served a search warrant at Moreno-Gama's home in Spring, Texas, outside of Houston, on Monday. As the Associated Press reports, agents spent several hours at the home, and it's not yet clear what they may have found there.

Moreno-Gama is facing multiple charges including attempted murder and attempted arson, and he is accused both of trying to kill Altman as well as a security guard. According to court documents, investigators found a document on Moreno-Gama's person that referred to the "impending extinction" of humanity, and "identified views opposed to Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the executives of various AI companies."

Police say they also found him in possession of incendiary devices, a jug of kerosene, and a blue lighter.

Surveillance images of Moreno-Gama from the two locations Friday morning, via DOJ

Security personnel at OpenAI's offices reportedly told investigators that Moreno-Gama wanted to burn the building down and kill everyone inside — though he was arriving around 7 am when few if any people were likely in the office.

In addition to facing those charges in state court, federal prosecutors have now charged Moreno-Gama with possession of an unregistered firearm and damage and destruction of property by means of explosives.

At a Monday press conference, FBI San Francisco Acting Special Agent in Charge Matt Cobo suggested that the Friday attack was part of a coordinate plan.

"This was not spontaneous. This was planned, targeted and extremely serious," Cobo said, per KTVU.

Moreno-Gama's writing reportedly also contained a credible threat against Altman specifically.

According to the AP, the group PauseAI told authorities that Moreno-Gama was not a member of the group but had posted a number of times on their Discord forum two years ago.

A similar group named Stop the AI Race recently held its own peaceful demonstration outside OpenAI's and Anthropic's headquarters.

In response to the attack, Altman wrote a blog post and posted a rare photo of his husband and toddler.

"Images have power, I hope. Normally we try to be pretty private, but in this case I am sharing a photo in the hopes that it might dissuade the next person from throwing a Molotov cocktail at our house, no matter what they think about me," Altman writes.

Likely referring to the unflattering New Yorker piece about him, Altman acknowledges there was an "incendiary article" published last week that a friend warned him could make things more dangerous him.

"Now I am awake in the middle of the night and pissed, and thinking that I have underestimated the power of words and narratives," Altman says.

He adds that while "people will do incredible things" with AI, "It will not all go well. [And] The fear and anxiety about AI is justified."

"I am also very aware that OpenAI is now a major platform, not a scrappy startup, and we need to operate in a more predictable way now," he continues. "It has been an extremely intense, chaotic, and high-pressure few years."

"A lot of the criticism of our industry comes from sincere concern about the incredibly high stakes of this technology. This is quite valid, and we welcome good-faith criticism and debate," Altman says. "I empathize with anti-technology sentiments and clearly technology isn’t always good for everyone... While we have that debate, we should de-escalate the rhetoric and tactics and try to have fewer explosions in fewer homes, figuratively and literally."

Previously: Molotov Cocktail Thrown at Sam Altman's House, Suspect Arrested Outside OpenAI Headquarters

This post will be updated following Moreno-Gama's court appearance.