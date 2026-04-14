Local:

Contra Costa College in San Pablo is forgiving up to $1,000 in school debt for its graduating students who don’t qualify for free tuition — thanks to a $31,000 gift donation from the college’s foundation. [KPIX]

Billionaires Michael Moritz and Chris Larsen, who both opposed SF Mayor Daniel Lurie during the 2024 mayor’s race, have together pledged $4 million to his agenda, primarily the city’s charter reform. [Mission Local]

The city of San Francisco awarded a former employee at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner $750,000 after she was allegedly wrongly fired for reporting a skull she found in the trash that was supposed to be kept for evidence. [Chronicle]

National:

An Oklahoma high school principal tackled a 20-year-old armed gunman last week who was targeting the principal in a Columbine-style attack against his former school. [NBC News]

7-Eleven is closing 645 of its North American stores as its operator as the Japan-based Seven & i Holdings Co. moves to convert many of its locations to wholesale fuel stores. [Associated Press]

Vice President JD Vance said at a Turning Point USA event Tuesday that just as he has to be careful as vice president about what he says regarding political affairs, Pope Leo XIV should “be careful” when he talks about theology. [NBC News]

Video of the Day:

This stunning community and artist-led public art mural, On Indigenous Land; The Story of Rinihmu Pulte’Irekne (2024) by artist Cece Carpio, covers the exterior of the restroom structure at Joaquin Miller Park in the Oakland Hills. The panels move the viewer through the passage of time — sunrise, day, sunset, and night, conveying the visual story of the land, which was recently returned to Indigenous stewardship.

Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist