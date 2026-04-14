The Walnut Creek driver who’s accused of fatally striking a two-year-old child in a Mission Bay crosswalk in February was charged with vehicular manslaughter, and the city recently installed safety improvements at the intersection.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Monday that Merih Fssha Solomon, 47, of Walnut Creek was charged with vehicular manslaughter following an investigation into the collision that killed a two-year-old and seriously injured her mother in Mission Bay in late February.

As SFist reported at the time, the toddler and her mother were struck while crossing the street at Fourth and Channel streets. Jenkins reportedly said Monday that the mother and child had a green light when they were struck in the crosswalk. In late March, Solomon was booked on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter, red light violation, and failure to yield to pedestrians.

Solomon was scheduled to be arraigned at the Hall of Justice Tuesday at 1:30 pm.

As the Chronicle reports, city officials recently installed a permanent separated bikeway to improve safety at the intersection after the group Safe Street Rebel initially placed their own buffer posts there with the intention of inspiring the city to follow suit, as previously reported.



Additionally, Supervisor Matt Dorsey and other neighborhood leaders will be discussing additional safety improvements at a town hall meeting at the Southern District Police Station Thursday.

The case remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with “SFPD.”

Previously: Bystanders Describe Horrific Scene Where Toddler Was Killed In Mission Bay Intersection

Image: Safe Street Rebel/Instagram