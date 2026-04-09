- 15-year-old Oakland Chinatown Vietnamese restaurant Tay Ho was rammed three times by a burglary suspect who used a vehicle to try to break in. The suspect did not succeed in stealing anything, but caused significant damage to the front entrance of the restaurant. [KRON4 / Facebook]
- A march with around 100 protesters headed from Powell Street to Civic Center Wednedsay evening, demonstrating against Trump's war with Iran. [Chronicle]
- Around 100 minors were detained after they allegedly broke into the shuttered Burbank Theater in San Jose and were found partying inside with alcohol on Friday. [NBC Bay Area]
- Police in Santa Clara say that a suspect they arrested this week, Francis Robinson, who they believed was linked to the burgarlies of 35 storage units in February, they now believe was involved in around 75 burglaries in multiple Bay Area cities. [KRON4]
- San Francisco is closing three public health clinics in the coming months due to the ongoing budget crunch, including two youth clinics in the Tenderloin and Haight. [Mission Local]
- Democratic politicians are embracing the F-word on social media, because why shoudn't they, especially when it refers to Trump? [New York Times]
- Courtney Williams, a 40-year-old woman who worked in a support role for the Special Operations unit Delta Force at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, has been charged by federal prosecutors with leaking classified information to a journalist, after she relayed stories of sexual harassment and gender discrimination while working for the Army. [New York Times]
Photo via Tay Ho/Facebook