As SFUSD Superintendent Maria Su prepares to give testimony in Washington DC Wednesday, the DOJ announced it’s performing a compliance review into policies surrounding gender and sexuality at SF public schools along with three other California school districts.

The review will focus on whether SFUSD and other public school districts in the state are complying with Title IX and properly informing parents of their rights to opt children out of sex education lessons that include sexual orientation and gender identity topics, as KQED reports.

The Justice Department says it will also examine district policies related to transgender students’ access to bathrooms, locker rooms, and sports teams, as well as whether districts have responded to recent court rulings on parental rights.

"This Department of Justice will not tolerate local school authorities trampling on the rights of parents concerning the education of their children," said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division in a statement. "The Supreme Court’s recent decisions in Mahmoud and Mirabelli have put all school districts on notice: policies that keep parents in the dark about sexuality and gender ideology in the classroom must end now."

The inquiry comes just days before Su is scheduled to testify before the House Committee on Education and the Workforce at a hearing titled “Breaking Trust: Attacks on Parental Rights, Inappropriate Content, and Legal Abuses in America’s Schools,” as SFist reported Monday.

KQED reports that according to a letter from committee chair Tim Walberg, lawmakers are reviewing SFUSD’s compliance with civil rights and student privacy laws and considering whether additional federal legislation is needed.

Walberg noted the committee recently proposed bills that would restrict instruction related to gender identity and require parental consent before schools change a student’s pronouns.

The Justice Department says the compliance review is ongoing and that no findings have been made.

Previously: Congress to Grill SFUSD’s Maria Su, Two Others on Parental Rights ‘Abuses’ In Schools

Image: Department of Justice; bpperry/Getty Images