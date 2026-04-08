Local:
- SF filmmaker Kevin Epps, who was convicted in December of involuntary manslaughter in the 2016 shooting of his former brother-in-law, was sentenced today to six years and eight months in prison. Judge Brian Ferrall chose not to sentence Epps to the maximum of 11 years, and prosecutors had been seeking even more prison time based on a past "strike" on his record. [Mission Local]
- SEIU, the California Service Employees International Union, has decided to pull its endorsement of state Senator Scott Wiener in the race for Nancy Pelosi's House seat, opting to endorse only Connie Chan. The union had been endorsing both candidates, but is pulling its endorsement because Wiener does not support Prop D, the so-called Overpaid CEO Act, which will also be on the June ballot. [Chronicle]
- There was a seven-vehicle crash on southbound 101 in San Mateo this morning that sent one person to the hospital with injuries. [KRON4]
- A petition is circulating over an unconfirmed policy change at Philz Coffee regarding Pride flags or other symbols hanging in stores — though it is not clear that any such policy exists. [KRON4]
National:
- Following a tenuous ceasefire agreement and subsequent missile attacks on Wednesday, Iran said it was entitled to charge tolls to all ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz. The White House responded saying saying that no such toll agreement had been made. [KTVU]
- Former Attorney General Pam Bondi was already trying to get out of testifying again before the House Oversight Committee regarding the Epstein Files, and now she says she will not comply with a subpoena because she is no longer on the job. [New York Times]
- Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann pleaded guilty earlier today to the murders of eight women on Long Island in a case that has haunted the local area for over 30 years. [CNN]
Video:
- This video from 1978 features Arnold Townsend of the Western Addition Project Organizing Committee discussing how the neighborhood had already, at that point, begun gentrifying, and how Black residents of the Victorians along Bush Street had been largely pushed out by speculators into nearby rental complexes, if they stayed in the city at all.
Top image: Photo via Yes on D