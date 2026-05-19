First responders rescued eight people who were trapped inside a cave at a Santa Cruz County beach Sunday evening as the tide was rising, and some were unable to swim.

Responders from several agencies were called around 8 pm Sunday to Panther State Beach in northern Santa Cruz County to assist a group of people trapped inside a cave, according to a social media post by Cal Fire.

The tide had begun rising as the sun went down, and several people in the group reportedly did not know how to swim. The two routes for escaping the cave reportedly involved swimming to a nearby beach and exiting through some bluffs or via a pocket beach with a trail that was too steep.

8 RESCUED AT

PANTHER STATE BEACH 🚁



This evening just before 8pm, a person texted 911 reporting that 11 people were trapped in a cave near Davenport and the water was rising. It was reported that several of the people trapped did not know how to swim.



CAL FIRE, Santa Cruz… pic.twitter.com/qXbvdGf9Ah — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) May 18, 2026

Once responders arrived, five people managed to wade to safety with help from lifeguards. The three who couldn’t swim were hoisted up a cliff by a US Coast Guard rescue helicopter. KSBW reports that a pregnant woman who had unspecified injuries was among the people rescued.

The initial 911 call reported that 11 people were trapped in the cave, but it’s unclear whether the number was inaccurate or if some people escaped prior to rescuers’ arrival.

Cal Fire advises to always check the tide before heading to the coast, as water levels can change drastically within hours, cutting off access points.

The agency also says stranded beachgoers should move to the highest safety point and call 911 immediately rather than trying to swim through heavy surf or climb dangerous cliffs.

Related: Man Rescued From Cliffside By Helicopter Near Marin Headlands

Image: John M/Yelp