A big rig truck caught fire Wednesday morning just past the Golden Gate Bridge toll plaza, in the righthand-most southbound lane, leading to a traffic backup for those traveling into the city.

The fire occurred sometime around 11 am Wednesday morning — CHP Marin first posted about it, showing the charred engine and cab of the big rig, at 11:41 am — in the righthand-most lane of southbound 101, just past the Golden Gate Bridge toll plaza.

The farthest two righthand lanes of the freeway were subsequently closed during the firefight and cleanup. And CHP posted a subsequent video of a tow-truck preparing to remove the big-rig at 12:25 pm.

US-101 Southbound, south of the Golden Gate Bridge, the far right lanes are closed due to a truck that had caught fire. pic.twitter.com/7abmbITwRi — CHP Marin (@CHPMarin) April 8, 2026

The cause or circumstance of the fire is not known.

As the Chronicle reports, Golden Gate Transit was not stopping its buses at the bridge toll plaza because of the fire situation.

It appears that the truck has been cleared was about to be cleared from the scene as of 12:30 pm.