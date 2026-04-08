A 35-year-old suspect was arrested in Berkeley Monday morning after police received several reports of a man running naked down the street, smashing windows, and he was later found screaming and waving a shotgun inside the Tesla Service Center.

The Berkeley Police Department began receiving calls about the incident around 7:20 am Monday from residents reporting the man running naked down the street and breaking windows near Eighth and Gilman streets, as the Berkeley Scanner reports.

While police were en route, the department received additional reports that the man was seen entering the Tesla Service Center at 901 Gilman Street with a shotgun, which he reportedly pointed at people inside. According to authorities, as police were securing the perimeter, the suspect rushed outside screaming with the shotgun still in hand.

The suspect allegedly began charging at police officers who eventually restrained and handcuffed him. According to the Berkeley Scanner, police said no one was injured during the incident, but Tesla employees in the repair shop were in shock.

"It all worked out, but it could have gone differently," said spokesman Officer Byron White with the Berkeley Police Department.

Police obtained a search warrant for the suspect’s warehouse about a block away and reportedly found several gunshots inside. The suspect, identified as Edward Teece, 35, of Berkeley, was arrested and taken into custody.

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office charged Teece with discharge of a firearm with gross negligence, resisting arrest and two counts of assault with a firearm, and he’s being held at Santa Rita Jail on $175,000 bail, per the Scanner.

Based on Teece’s social media, he’s an angel investor in Berkeley who attended Ivy League schools on the East Coast.

Image: Eric T./Google Maps