The Stern Grove free summer concert lineup landed today, and like last year, it's an impressive array of young and established talent, with a couple of truly iconic R&B legends and a pioneering rap group to finish out the season.

Spring has sprung and the signs of summer are piling up. We already know what the August lineup for Outside Lands will be. And, today, we get the lineup of Sunday summer concerts at Stern Grove.

Gone are the days of fairly obscure, vintage, jazz, and indie acts dominating the lineup. And this summer we'll see the likes of Grammy nominee Japanese Breakfast on June 28, EDM supergroup Major Lazer, rising country star Charley Crockett on July 19, actress and singer (and wife of Robert Pattinson) Suki Waterhouse on July 26, the Violent Femmes on August 2 with the Bay Area's own Tune-Yards opening, and the legendary Patti LaBelle on August 9.

This year's Big Picnic Weekend on August 15 and 16 will feature rap pioneers Public Enemy on the Saturday, and the great Al Green on Sunday — with Goapele and the Glide Ensemble opening.

The season opens with Peter Cat Recording Co. on June 14, and Bomba Estereo on June 21.

As they did last year, the Stern Grove organization will be having ticket lotteries that open six weeks before each concert date. So, the lottery for the June 14 concert will begin on May 3. You can request up to four tickets in each lottery, and the entry period for each is one week. One week after the lottery ends, successful entrants will receive an email with their ticket info, but those tickets have to be claimed within 72 hours. A subsequent email will include a pdf with the tickets.

Additionally, there is an in-person community box office location for each concert where 1,500 tickets will be given out. The dates and locations for each will be announced on the Stern Grove website.

And, of course, you can always guarantee seats buy purchasing tables, with proceeds going back to Stern Grove. One seat at a community table is $200, and a full table for 10 starts at $2,000 — though the price goes up for the Big Picnic Weekend. Those tables are available now.

See you in the Grove!