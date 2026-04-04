- One pilot was rescued and another is still missing after a US fighter jet was shot down in Iran Friday. [NBC News]
- The 50-year-old nonprofit that runs the writing and arts programming at several state prisons, including San Quentin, had most of its funding cut this year, and it needs alternative funding to keep the full program running until it can apply again next year. [Mission Local]
- Senator Tammy Duckworth is pushing the Transportation Security Administration to go back to its previous policy that required travelers to remove their shoes during airport screenings after a recent audit revealed that TSA scanners cannot effectively screen shoes. [CBS News]
- For those in need of some extra emotional support, this very fuzzy and huggable-looking rescue cow in Sonoma County's Sebastopol does just that, as the local police department recently shared photos on social media of the cow and its handlers visiting a bedridden resident. [KRON4]
- Catholic Churches in the US are reporting a 38% increase in people signing up to enter the Church this Easter compared to last year. [CBS News]
- Nine people were displaced in a San Leandro apartment fire Friday afternoon, which began in the back of one unit and spread to four others due to windy conditions. [KRON4]
- Around 3 million bottles of eye drops were recalled by manufacturer K.C. Pharmaceuticals, which announced its Dry Eye Relief Eye Drops and Artificial Tears Sterile Lubricant Eye Drops, sold at retailers like Walgreens and CVS, may contain bacteria. [KPIX]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist