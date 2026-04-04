A man dubbed the “Rideshare Rapist” was recently convicted on 11 felony counts by an SF jury in the assaults of four women from 2013 to 2018, in which prosecutors say he posed as their rideshare driver then kidnapped and raped them.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins made the announcement Friday that a San Francisco jury recently found Orlando Vilchez Lazo, 44, guilty of raping four women between the ages of 21 and 22 whom he kidnapped and assaulted between 2013 and 2018.

Vilchez Lazo targeted women waiting for their Lyft and Uber rides after leaving local nightclubs in the Mission and South of Market neighborhoods, pretended to be their driver, then took them to secluded areas to rape them, as previously reported by SFist.

He was charged on two counts of kidnapping with intent to commit rape, three counts of kidnapping, four counts of rape by force or fear, and two counts of sexual penetration with a foreign object, and he’s facing 100 years-to-life in prison. The sentencing hearing has yet to be scheduled, as the Chronicle reports.

Jenkins writes that Vilchez Lazo kidnapped the first woman waiting for her rideshare in the Mission District in 2013. Prosecutors said he took her to an abandoned, industrial area, then raped her. The woman completed a SART Forensic Examination at San Francisco General Hospital, enabling authorities to create a DNA profile on the suspect before it was later classified as a cold case.

Five years later, three other women waiting for rideshares were picked up the same way between February and June of 2018 in SoMa. The third victim, who said Vilchez Lazo had a rideshare decal in his window, first got into the car with a friend, whom he tricked into getting out before driving off with the victim and raping her on Mansell Street. The woman said he held a metal object up to her throat and threatened her.

“[T]his can be easy or this can be violent,” he told the victim, Jenkins wrote in the statement.

Another woman was picked up near Howard and Second streets after Vilchez Lazo pulled up and said, “Uber, Uber.” The woman said he threatened her with a sharp object, and she was bleeding in multiple places.

“She was able to escape the vehicle after being raped and dragged back into the car several times,” prosecutors wrote, per KRON4. “She ran to a nearby street and banged on the door of a residence on Goettingen Street.”

As KPIX reports, a task force was formed to investigate the rapes in 2018, and authorities arrested Vilchez Lazo in San Mateo County in July 2018.

The trial experienced years of delays due to numerous postponements, challenges from the defense over DNA evidence — Vilchez Lazo’s DNA was reportedly a match in all four cases, and the hurdles faced by prosecutors to piece together events from multiple cases, including a cold case.

Additional evidence helped with Vilchez Lazo's conviction, including being identified by some of the victims in a lineup and police uncovering the women’s phones from his home, which he took from the women during the assaults, per KPIX.

“Let this conviction serve as a reminder to those who think they can outrun justice;” Jenkins said “my office will be relentless in our pursuit and never stop fighting for victims and survivors of crime.”

Previously: ‘Rideshare Rapist’ Charges To Proceed, Despite Allegations of Improperly Collected DNA

Image: San Francisco Police Department