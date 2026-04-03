Local:
- The annual Hunky Jesus Contest returns to Dolores Park Sunday, and like any hugely popular event in SF, get there early! Here’s a detailed history of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence’s signature Easter event, which dates back to 1979 just before the HIV/AIDS crisis hit. [KQED]
- Another whale was spotted in the bay and near Sausalito Friday morning, making it to fifth whale death in three weeks. More whales have been reportedly frequenting the bay in recent years, and experts are concerned about the growing number of ship strikes. [KTVU]
- Firefighters fought a one-alarm blaze at San Francisco International Airport Friday afternoon, which was isolated to five large cargo containers caught and debris. [KGO]
National:
- A fast-growing wildfire broke out in Southern California Friday morning, which is being quickly spread by the high winds, prompting multiple evacuation orders and warnings. [Associated Press]
- Twenty-three states Democratic-run — are suing to block Trump’s executive order restricting mail-in, arguing that elections are run by the states, and the president does not have the constitutional power to interfere. [BBC]
- Trump is moving toward privatizing airport security while proposing cutting funding that was created after the September 11 attacks by $52 million. [Reuters]
Video of the Day:
Enjoy this breathtaking time lapse of the pink moon rising over the Bay Lights.
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist