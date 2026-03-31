Local:
- San Rafael police solved the 60-year-old unsolved murder of Marjorie Rudolph, the wife of a prominent banker, using advanced DNA analysis. Police believe cigarette butts collected at the crime scene belonged to the now-deceased Laurel James Switzer who was originally considered a suspect, but evidence was inconclusive at the time. [KPIX]
- The three leading candidates running for Nancy Pelosi’s seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, including San Francisco Supervisor Connie Chan, State Senator Scott Wiener, and former congressional aide Saikat Chakrabarti, are scheduled to debate Tuesday night at the Sydney Goldstein Theater in Hayes Valley. [KQED]
- Authorities found severely decomposed human remains in the pickup truck of 40-year-old Aldama Refugio Jr. of San Jose, who was reported missing earlier this year. [Chronicle]
National:
- American journalist Shelly Kittleson was kidnapped Tuesday in Baghdad, and authorities arrested one suspect but are still trying to locate Kittleson and the other suspects. [Associated Press]
- A federal lawsuit was thrown out of court Tuesday claiming that sanctuary laws passed by Colorado and the city of Denver interfere with immigration enforcement. [Associated Press]
- The US Army called off its investigation surrounding the pilots of two Army helicopters that hovered near Kid Rock’s home Saturday, which the musician confusingly used as a way to stir things up with California Governor Gavin Newsom on social media. [CNN]
Video of the Day:
A group of outspoken Oakland seniors took to the streets and joined the “No Kings” protest Saturday.
Image: Leanne Maxwell