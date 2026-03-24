Local:
- Bill Cosby was found liable by a jury in Santa Monica Monday for drugging and sexually assaulting Donna Motsinger in 1972, who worked at the Trident waterfront restaurant in Sausalito. She was awarded $59.25 million in damages, which includes punitive damages, as well as past and future damages tied to “mental suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, inconvenience, grief, anxiety, humiliation, and emotional distress.” [Chronicle]
- Shahin Gheblehshenas, 67, was convicted of felony child endangerment for criminal negligence Friday in the drowning of two toddlers at a San Jose daycare in 2023. Her daughter, Nina Fathizadeh, 43, who was the sole caregiver present at the time while her mother went to a different location, will stand trial in May. [KRON4]
- OpenAI has pledged $1 billion in grant funding utilizing AI to support life sciences and curing diseases, as well as jobs and economic impact, AI resilience, and community programs. [NBC Bay Area]
National:
- Delta is temporarily suspending specialty services for members of Congress, as staff are stretched thin during the government shutdown. These specialty services evidently include expedited screening, escorts to bypass security lines, and dedicated reservation desks allowing last-minute changes. [NBC News]
- More than 254,000 Ford Lincoln and Explorer vehicles were recalled due to a software issue involving the rearview camera image and advanced driver assistance features. [CBS News]
- The FCC is banning the US sale of new foreign-made routers, citing vulnerabilities in network hardware that allow cyberattacks to compromise American telecom networks. [Boing Boing]
Video of the Day:
Local drag queen Angel Food Cakes performed a stunning tribute to beloved figure skater Alysa Liu at the “Rollin With the Homos” drag event in Oakland.
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist