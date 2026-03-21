- Santa Rosa’s Russian River Brewing Company debuted the first batch of its coveted Pliny the Younger triple IPA of the year, attracting throngs of fans Friday despite the 90-degree heat. [KGO]
- President Donald Trump has been considering sending US ground troops into Iran, as senior military commanders have reportedly been making preparations to be at the ready if the circumstances arise, according to an unnamed source. [CBS News]
- The Oakland Fire Department held a ceremony Friday honoring 911 dispatcher Monica Rios who helped parents Martin Diller and Ricki Dorman deliver their baby from home over the phone when Dorman unexpectedly went into active labor. [KPIX]
- Jay’s Cheesesteak in SF’s Mission District, which opened in 1995, is closing at the end of the month because the owner doesn’t want to renew the lease, and owner Jay Nazzal said business has declined in recent years, largely due to the e-bike charging station out front, which took away parking spots. [Mission Local]
- Antioch police are proposing using AI to answer non-emergency calls, which would provide summaries to human dispatchers, but residents worry about what would happen if there’s an automation glitch or if the technology breaks down. [NBC Bay Area]
- There’s a new trend of scammers creating fake social media accounts, such as the viral “MAGA Dream Girl,” a supposed young blonde named Jessica Foster who experts say is AI-generated, to lure conservative men over to paid accounts like OnlyFans. [Washington Post]
- Crowds of people showed up to watch the relighting of the Bay Lights after a three-year hiatus Friday, featuring an upgraded configuration of 48,000 lights designed to withstand the elements, as the original display was removed due to damage from the environment. [NBC Bay Area]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist