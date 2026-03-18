In a new video compilation presented in court in a wrongful death case, two former Oakland police officers can be heard laughing after witnessing — and arguably causing — a high-speed crash on June 26, 2022 that killed 28-year-old Lolomanaia "Lolo" Soakai.

As KTVU reports, lawyers for the family of Lolomanaia Soakai presented a 25-minute compilation video in court this week in support of the family's civil wrongful death lawsuit against the officers and the city of Oakland. The officers involved, Walid Abdelaziz and Jimmy Marin-Coronel, were rookies at the time, and they were removed from duty before ultimately tendering their resignations last March.

The incident began after 1 am on June 26, 2022 when Abdelaziz and Marin-Coronel spotted 19-year-old Arnold Linaldi doing donuts in an intersection on International Boulevard in his Nissan 350Z. The new video compilation, portions of which you can see below and all of which can be seen here, shows Linaldi's car in surveillance video, and side-by-side images then show bodycam footage from inside the OPD squad car being driven by Abdelaziz as he and his partner begin chasing Linaldi at high speed, without their lights or siren on.

This is the first time this bodycam footage has been shown publicly, and the compilation also shows the crash itself — when Linaldi slammed into a parked vehicle by a taco stand at International and 54th Avenue — in surveillance video, as well as the bodycam footage of the aftermath, including Soakai wailing over the body of her son, lying on the sidewalk.

In the footage, we hear Abdelaziz ask, "Did he 901?" referring to the crash. His partner responds, "Can't tell."

Abdelaziz says, "Well then let’s go back," and then, apparently able to see the scene, Marin-Coronel says, "Oh he did, huh? He smacked the fuck out of that truck."

We then hear Abdelaziz say, "Man, listen. I wouldn't mind going over there. Hopefully he's fucking dead." And the two officers can be heard laughing.

"The two officers not only engaged in a ghost chase and took a person's life," says Soakai's civil rights attorney, Adante Pointer, speaking to KTVU. "But they also engaged in a conspiracy to cover it up. And then went to many lengths to avoid accountability. My heart broke for this family. But I also have a rage in me, that people sworn to protect us could be so callous."

The two former officers have been fighting this civil prosecution, trying multiple times to get the case dismissed and appealing all the way up to the Supreme Court in January, over the issue of whether a police officer can be held civilly liable for a death that occurs while they are conducting their official duties. But Pointer and co-counsel Patrick Buelna argue that this case presents some unique issues, including the fact that the officers were acting against department policy, conducting a "ghost chase" without their lights on, and attempting to skulk away from the crash scene to avoid appearing liable.

The officers are accused of trying to erase or manipulate footage to cover their tracks, though the department and police commission quickly figured this out and moved to fire them. And the new video shows them returning to the crash scene as if they were just responding to a regular call.

The case has also contributed to an ongoing public debate about police departments' use of high-speed chases, which frequently result in the deaths of innocent bystanders, as this one did — especially when the suspect being chased was not involved in a violent crime.

The attorneys, Pointer and Buelna, have filed a 510-page opposition motion to the defense's motion to dismiss. And US Magistrate Judge Sallie Kim is scheduled to hear summary judgment arguments on April 6, per KTVU.

The Supreme Court, meanwhile, declined earlier this month to hear the appeal from the two officers.

Previously: Former Oakland Cops Appeal 'Ghost Chase' Liability Case to Supreme Court