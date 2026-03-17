The Tony Award-winning, ahistorical hit play by Cole Escola about the imagined life of Mary Todd Lincoln as an alcoholic would-be cabaret star is heading out on tour this year and will come to the Curran Theater in SF this October.

American Conservatory Theater (ACT) announced their 2026/27 season on Tuesday, and it includes the news that they will, in partnership with ATG San Francisco, be bringing the hit comedy Oh, Mary! to town, October 13 to November 1. The play, which won a Tony for star Cole Escola as well as one for Best Direction of a Play in 2025, continues running on Broadway and has featured a roster of comedic actors as Mary, including Jinkx Monsoon, Titus Burgess, Jane Krakowski, and the latest to be announced, Maya Rudolph.

As ACT did this season with the touring production of 2024's Best Play winner, Stereophonic, they are partnering with ATG San Francisco (formerly Broadway SF), to showcase Oh, Mary! at the Curran, which is next door to ACT's Toni Rembe Theater on Geary Street.

Jane Krakowski as Mary Todd Lincoln in 'Oh, Mary!' Photo by Emilio Madrid

ACT Artistic Director Pam McKinnon, who saw the theater through the pandemic, has announced her departure after eight years leading ACT, and this is the final season of programming that she has curated. "From Hitchcockian stylish suspense and audacious comedy to deeply personal storytelling, infused with magic, and a big-hearted laugh-out-loud world premiere musical this season invites audiences into conversations that are urgent, hilarious, and profoundly human," McKinnon said in a statement.

In addition to its Tonys, Oh, Mary! was also a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and it won Drama League Awards for Outstanding Play and Outstanding Direction of a Play, for director Sam Pinkleton.

Also coming to ACT next season is another buzzed-about play from Broadway last season, John Proctor Is the Villain, playing November 12 to December 6. The play centers on five young women in a high school AP English class in a small Georgia town as they question what they've taught about heroes in literature, including John Proctor, the adulterous protagonist of Arthur Miller's The Crucible.

ACT will also be presenting a new work by acclaimed British director Emma Rice (A.C.T.’s Brief Encounter, Berkeley Rep’s The Wild Bride), this one based on Alfred Hitchcock's North by Northwest. The production, only seen so far in the UK, has been called "an undoubted triumph," and "a riotously funny high-speed theatrical ride."

Simon Oskarsson, Katy Owen and Ewan Wardrop in 'North by Northwest.' Photo by Steve Tanner

There is also the world premiere of The Bad News Bears: The Musical, based on the classic 1976 kids baseball movie, coming next February. The West Coast premiere of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ The Comeuppance, a co-production with Chicago's Steppenwolf Theater, is coming next April. And the West Coast premiere of Atra Asdou’s madcap comedy Iraq, But Funny, will close out the season starting May 13, 2027.

Single tickets for individual shows will go on sale later, but season ticket holders can renew their subscriptions, or new subscribers can secure seats for the full season at ACT's website now.