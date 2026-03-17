A person who residents say is a former tenant entered an Alameda apartment building Monday and intentionally sprayed bear repellent, leading to the evacuation of the building and surrounding vicinity, and injuring six, including an adult and child who were taken to the hospital.

We heard news on Monday afternoon about a hazmat incident in Alameda that sent an adult and a child to the hospital, and now we have more details about what occurred.

As KTVU reports, a person who's believed to be a former tenant entered a four-story apartment building on the 700 block of Santa Clara Avenue in Alameda Monday afternoon and intentionally sprayed an unknown substance.

The incident resulted in a four-hour shelter-in-place order while authorities determined the nature of the substance, and as KRON4 reports below, hazardous materials experts later confirmed it was bear spray.

Streets were closed between Webster and Page streets, and the building and nearby structures were evacuated, per NBC Bay Area. Per KTVU, an adult and child were taken to Highland Hospital in Oakland, and four others were treated at the scene for inhalation exposure.

Authorities have reportedly identified a person of interest in the bear-spray attack. A resident told KRON4 that a former tenant, who’s been known to trespass and create similar issues in the past, may be responsible for the incident, and there were reportedly posters in the lobby warning tenants about this person.

Image: The City of Alameda Fire Department