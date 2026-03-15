- Six US military personnel were killed in Iraq Saturday when their military refueling plane that was flying over friendly airspace crashed with a second plane. US Central Command said the crash, which “was not due to hostile fire or friendly fire,” is under investigation, and the deaths bring the total number of people killed to 12. [NBC News]
All Crew Members of U.S. KC-135 Loss in Iraq Confirmed Deceased— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 13, 2026
TAMPA, Fla. – All six crew members aboard a U.S. KC-135 refueling aircraft that went down in western Iraq are now confirmed deceased. The aircraft was lost while flying over friendly airspace March 12 during…
- Oakland will begin issuing citations to speeding drivers Monday, as the 60-day grace period for the city’s speed cameras has ended. Since the cameras were installed on January 15 — at 18 high-injury hotspots, 140,000 warnings were sent to about 74,000 unique license plates. [KTVU]
- A San Francisco tech worker named Alysa Liu recently had her Instagram account suspended for being an imposter the day after the figure skater warned fans about fake accounts. The SF-based Liu said she does frequently receive messages from fans meant for the figure skater, and she has 180 days to appeal the decision. [KGO]
- Around 3,600 addresses in the Richmond/Sea Cliff neighborhood were without power Sunday morning due to an unplanned PG&E outage starting around 8:54 am, which was fully restored by 12:30 pm. [Chronicle]
- Santa Clara County has begun providing people exiting jail with a 30-day supply of medication, along with extended case management and a treatment plan through Medicaid. [Hoodline]
- The city of San Francisco will be setting up dumpsters in Bayview-Hunter's Point on Fridays and issuing steep fines to curb illegal dumping in the neighborhood, which is most frequent on Friday nights, littering the neighborhood with trash and hazardous materials. [KPIX]
- Oakland Restaurant Week is in full swing through March 22, featuring a variety of delectable gourmet dishes, prix-fixe menus, and lunch deals from over 135 restaurants — remember to tip your wait staff well! [KQED]
- The Brides of March took over San Francisco Saturday, along with a plethora of St. Patrick’s Day festivities. [Stories in SF/Instagram]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist