Oakland is having its big rally at noon in Frank Ogawa Plaza to celebrate hometown Olympian Alysa Liu, who trained at the Oakland Ice Center and grew up in nearby Richmond.

Various outlets have live feeds of the event (see below) if you don't want to turn on your TV. And Liu herself said she wanted to be surprised and didn't know what to expect at the rally in her honor. But the city just revealed that the celebration will feature a performance by Oakland's own Kehlani.

"I just want to say, I'm such a fan, girl," Mayor Barbara Lee said at a press event before the rally. "To have the first [American] woman in 24 years to win an Olympic gold medal in figure skating — she did it her way: fearless, focused, and fully herself."

From the stage at the press event, Liu said she was blown away by the amount of attention she's gotten across the US. "It's been crazy how much visibility I have right now. I would've never expected that, especially from a figure skater. You know, we don't really blow up like that."

See feeds below from KTVU and KPIX.

Top image: Olympic gold medalist Alysa Liu speaks during a press conference celebrating her accomplishments at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics on March 12, 2026 in Oakland, California. Liu won the United States' first gold medal in women's singles figure skating since 2002. (Photo by Benjamin Fanjoy/Getty Images)