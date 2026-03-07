- Video footage of Thursday's incident with SF Mayor Daniel Lurie and his security guard shows Tony Shervaughn Phillips shoving the suspect first. The incident gave conservative outlets such as Fox News and the New York Post a fresh opportunity to depict San Francisco as a city in disarray. [Mission Local]
- A 33-year-old woman was fatally shot and four others wounded early Saturday morning, including one critically, inside EZ’s Lounge in Oakland near City Hall. The shooting occurred during an argument at the bar, which had dozens of patrons at the time, and police don’t believe the victims were intended targets. [Bay Area News Group]
- The weather will be warm and sunny for SF’s Chinese New Year parade Saturday, which includes a 289-foot dragon performance, over a dozen floats, a drone show, and some surprises. Olympic skier and gold medalist Eileen Gu, who was born and raised in SF and received death threats for representing China at the 2022 and 2026 Olympics, is grand marshal. [NBC Bay Area]
- A bicyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a driver in SF’s Inner Sunset Friday afternoon on Irving Street between 7th and 8th avenues. [KRON4]
- The current academic year for SF schools will likely be extended by five days due to the four-day teachers’ strike in February, which will be discussed at the March 24 school board meeting. [Mission Local]
- Teachers in the East Bay city of Dublin are set to go on strike Monday if their demands for a 3.5% pay increase and smaller class sizes aren’t met, and the district says it plans to stay open during the potential strike. [KGO]
- Only one in 10 US residents are in favor of daylight saving time, which begins at 2 am Sunday, and half oppose it altogether. [Associated Press]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist