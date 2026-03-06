- Two Teslas were struck by a 40-foot tree that fell onto Highway 101 in Sunnyvale Thursday afternoon. One driver managed to pull over on the shoulder, but the other vehicle was inoperable, with one driver suffering minor injuries. [Bay Area News Group]
- Anthropic came out with a list of the top ten jobs most at risk of being replaced by AI, which they determined based on the percentage of tasks for each role that could potentially be automated or sped up using AI. [KPIX]
- R-Evolution, the 45-foot sculpture of a nude woman that’s been hovering over Market Street in SF for the past year, is sticking around for six months longer than planned, until October. [Chronicle]
National:
- Iran is receiving intelligence from Russia and China on the location of US forces, including American warships, radar, and other communication systems, but there's no evidence the two countries are helping with military strikes. [NBC News]
- Military officials say it's likely US military forces were behind the strike that killed 150 students at an Iranian girls’ school Saturday, which is still under investigation. [Guardian]
- In the latest fallout from Trump’s takeover of the Kennedy Center, Jean Davidson, the center’s National Symphony Orchestra’s executive director, has resigned and will be taking on a new role as executive director and chief executive of the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Los Angeles. [LA Times]
Video of the Day:
Keep your eyes peeled for SFMTA's decked-out cable car celebrating Chinese New Year this weekend.
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist