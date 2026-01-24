Loveski Deli, purveyors of the delicious and excellently textured bagels that have been the talk of Napa and Marin for several years, is expanding to San Francisco with a new location in Jackson Square.

Chef Christopher Kostow, who has been on an extended hiatus from his Michelin three-star Restaurant at Meadwood since the restaurant was destroyed in the 2020 Glass Fire, has continued to expand his local footprint nonetheless. He opened The Charter Oak in St. Helena in 2017, and debuted the first Loveski Deli at Napa's Oxbow Public Market in 2022 — setting out to create a California version of a "Jew-ish" deli, including some chewy, thoroughly seed-coated bagels that he was calling Montreal-style at the beginning, but they are really in a class all their own. (Much like Los Angeles's acclaimed Courage Bagels, they've giving New York bagels a run for their money in terms of quality and flavor.)

In 2023, Kostow and his wife and business partner Martina also added Ciccio, the longstanding Yountville stalwart Italian spot to their empire, reintroducing the restaurant with a refreshed and modern menu.

And now, after adding a second Loveski Deli in the fall of '23, at the Marin County Mart in Larkspur, a third Loveski is due to open in late February or early March at 499 Jackson Street (at Montgomery), in the space currently occupied by Postscript Cafe. As the Chronicle reports, Postscript is set to close January 28, with Loveski to move right in after a quick remodel.

Kostow tells the paper he wants it to feel like "the world's coolest bodega," in the shadow of the Transamerica Pyramid, and this location of Loveski will have more of a coffee component than the other two, smoothies, as well as more lunch options like bowls and non-bagel sandwiches — with bread from Josey Baker Bread. There will be some table seating as well, both inside and on the sidewalk.

Kostow has also been inspired by Japanese 7-11 stores to offer grab-and-go whitefish salad sandwiches on milk bread — like the egg salad sandwiches often found in Japan.

This opening not only marks Kostow's first restaurant in San Francisco, it also continues the bagel boom in SF that has been ongoing for the last six years. And Loveski has the distinction of making the Chronicle food team's favorite bagel in the entire Bay Area — as determined by a blind tasting last summer. (That victory likely helped to spur the move to open an outpost in SF.)

As for the Restaurant at Meadowood, last I spoke to Kostow, it is still expected to return at some point — but it might be another year or two before we see that happen.

