Bay Area residents Michael Schloss, 71, and Julie Simkovitz, 66, are currently stuck in Israel due to all the airports in the region being closed. The Santa Rosa couple flew to Tel Aviv in February for the birth of their granddaughter, and they have been experiencing sirens and the sounds of bombs at night. [Bay Area News Group]

Global stock markets tumbled today over fears of a prolonged war with Iran, with the Dow tumbling over 1,100 points. [CNN]

A 152-unit affordable housing complex in San Jose has been bought by a Beverly Hills-based investment group. [Bay Area News Group]

After many people had questions about a red rash on the side and back of President Trump's neck, his doctor initially would not comment, and now says it is being treated with a "very common cream." [KTVU]

A total lunar eclipse, which reached totality around 3 am this morning, was partially obscured here in the Bay Area by fog. [KTVU]

The wildflowers are in bloom in at lower elevations in Death Valley National Park, and though it's not being called a "superbloom," it is a prettier-than-average year. [Chronicle]

Zendaya's Oakland-based mom, Claire Stoermer, reacted cryptically to stylist Law Roach's claim that Zendaya and Tom Holland were already secretly married, posting a laughing emoji, and so we still don't know whether it's true. [Bay Area News Group]

Top image: The Moon passes through the Earth’s shadow, resulting in a lunar eclipse, also known as a blood moon, that turns the Moon red on March 03, 2026 in Santa Rosa, Laguna province, Philippines. A blood moon total lunar eclipse was seen across Asia, Australia, the Pacific Islands and the Americas, with totality lasting for approximately 59 minutes. During this phase, the lunar disk transforms into a blood moon, as it bathes in the red-orange refracted light of every sunset and sunrise happening on Earth at that moment. (Photo by Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)