The Outside Lands lineup this year looks a lot like the Portola Fest lineup of the last couple of years, with acts like Charli xcx and RÜFÜS DU SOL topping the bill.
As promised last week, the Outside Lands lineup was released today in conjunction with a Loyalty Presale for previous ticketbuyers. And this year, for the first time, early-bird purchasers don't have to buy their three-day passes blind, in a move by Another Planet Entertainment billed as a bit of "fan first" generosity.
It may also be a reflection of waning interest in the traditional Eager Beaver presale, given how many music festivals folks have to choose from — and why would you buy a three-day pass to something without knowing the lineup just to save twenty bucks?
In any event, electro-heavy acts dominate the top of the Outside Lands lineup for 2026, including The xx, Ms. Brat Summer herself Charli xcx, and Rufus du Sol — both acts were actually mistakenly predicted to be on last year's lineup based on visual hints in a series of teaser videos.
Charli xcx, whose latest album is the soundtrack to Emerald Fennell's remake of Wuthering Heights, already had a considerable local following when she performed an early-evening set at the inaugural Portola Fest in 2022 — a set in the warehouse that, memorably, caused a minor but still dangerous stampede to get in because of some poor planning around the entrances and traffic flow. Jamie xx, who serves as beatsmaster for The xx, was on that same Portola Fest bill four years ago, and Rufus du Sol headlined the festival two years later, in 2024.
The Strokes are the "legacy" act this year, and will likely be the headliner on either Saturday or Sunday.
Other lineup highlights at Outside Lands 2026 include Labrinth, Empire of the Sun, Baby Keem, Disco Lines, Death Cab for Cutie, Temper Trap, Geese, and Tinashe. And the open-air dance area, SOMA, will feature sets by Boys Noize, Lane 8, HYPERBEAM, Boris Brejcha, Carlita, Miss Monique, Ben Böhmer, ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U, and KI/KI.
If you purchased tickets or registered a wristband for Outside Lands you were eligible for the Loyalty Presale through Frontgate Tickets, which kicked off at noon Tuesday (today) — but you had to sign up by 11 am. Everyone else interested in the presale can still sign up for it and get a presale code to purchase tickets starting at noon PT on Wednesday, March 4, with the general sale starting at noon on Thursday, March 5, at which point prices will go up.
Three-day GA presale tickets start at $445 (+$64 fees), three-day GA+ tickets are $699 (+$80 fees), and three-day VIP tickets are $1,150 (+$99 fees). Three-day tickets to the ultra-VIP Golden Gate Club will run you $4,895 (+$200.55 fees).
The festival, now in its 18th year, runs from August 7 to August 9 in Golden Gate Park.
Outside Lands 2026 Lineup
Charli xcx
RÜFÜS DU SOL
The Strokes
The xx
Baby Keem
Turnstile
GRIZTRONICS (Subtronics + GRiZ)
Djo
Labrinth
Empire Of The Sun
Dijon
Disco Lines
Death Cab for Cutie
GloRilla
Ethel Cain
Geese
Mariah the Scientist
Modest Mouse
Not for Radio
Clipse
Lucy Dacus
Wet Leg
it’s murph
Sierra Ferrell
Malcolm Todd
Lane 8
Snow Strippers
Boris Brejcha
Odd Mob and OMNOM present HYPERBEAM
Tinashe
Audrey Hobert
Ben Böhmer
JADE
The Temper Trap
The Story So Far
kwn
¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U
KI/KI
DJ Trixie Mattel
Łaszewo
SIENNA SPIRO
DESTIN CONRAD
Boys Noize
Durand Bernarr
Kingfishr
ALLEYCVT
Balu Brigada
Sultan + Shepard
Frost Children
Miss Monique
Die Spitz
Carlita
MPH
Silvana Estrada
Momma
Dylan Brady
Goldie Boutilier
Haute & Freddy
Tobiahs
Wunderhorse
Amble
Sports
Yard Act
Faouzia
Infinity Song
Billie Marten
Marlon Funaki
camoufly
Night Tapes
Bandalos Chinos
Jim Legxacy
X CLUB.
Luke Alessi
After
Bad Nerves
Chezile
RIO KOSTA
Sosocamo
Automatic
Sawyer Hill
1-800 GIRLS
NEZZA
Red Leather
Racing Mount Pleasant
Day We Ran
Britton
Cruz Beckham
RYMAN
Vertigo
bad juuju
Top image: Charli XCX performs onstage during day 1 of Sziget Festival on August 06, 2025 in Budapest. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)