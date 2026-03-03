The Outside Lands lineup this year looks a lot like the Portola Fest lineup of the last couple of years, with acts like Charli xcx and RÜFÜS DU SOL topping the bill.

As promised last week, the Outside Lands lineup was released today in conjunction with a Loyalty Presale for previous ticketbuyers. And this year, for the first time, early-bird purchasers don't have to buy their three-day passes blind, in a move by Another Planet Entertainment billed as a bit of "fan first" generosity.

It may also be a reflection of waning interest in the traditional Eager Beaver presale, given how many music festivals folks have to choose from — and why would you buy a three-day pass to something without knowing the lineup just to save twenty bucks?

In any event, electro-heavy acts dominate the top of the Outside Lands lineup for 2026, including The xx, Ms. Brat Summer herself Charli xcx, and Rufus du Sol — both acts were actually mistakenly predicted to be on last year's lineup based on visual hints in a series of teaser videos.

Charli xcx, whose latest album is the soundtrack to Emerald Fennell's remake of Wuthering Heights, already had a considerable local following when she performed an early-evening set at the inaugural Portola Fest in 2022 — a set in the warehouse that, memorably, caused a minor but still dangerous stampede to get in because of some poor planning around the entrances and traffic flow. Jamie xx, who serves as beatsmaster for The xx, was on that same Portola Fest bill four years ago, and Rufus du Sol headlined the festival two years later, in 2024.

The Strokes are the "legacy" act this year, and will likely be the headliner on either Saturday or Sunday.

Other lineup highlights at Outside Lands 2026 include Labrinth, Empire of the Sun, Baby Keem, Disco Lines, Death Cab for Cutie, Temper Trap, Geese, and Tinashe. And the open-air dance area, SOMA, will feature sets by Boys Noize, Lane 8, HYPERBEAM, Boris Brejcha, Carlita, Miss Monique, Ben Böhmer, ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U, and KI/KI.

If you purchased tickets or registered a wristband for Outside Lands you were eligible for the Loyalty Presale through Frontgate Tickets, which kicked off at noon Tuesday (today) — but you had to sign up by 11 am. Everyone else interested in the presale can still sign up for it and get a presale code to purchase tickets starting at noon PT on Wednesday, March 4, with the general sale starting at noon on Thursday, March 5, at which point prices will go up.

Three-day GA presale tickets start at $445 (+$64 fees), three-day GA+ tickets are $699 (+$80 fees), and three-day VIP tickets are $1,150 (+$99 fees). Three-day tickets to the ultra-VIP Golden Gate Club will run you $4,895 (+$200.55 fees).

The festival, now in its 18th year, runs from August 7 to August 9 in Golden Gate Park.

Outside Lands 2026 Lineup

Charli xcx

RÜFÜS DU SOL

The Strokes

The xx

Baby Keem

Turnstile

GRIZTRONICS (Subtronics + GRiZ)

Djo

Labrinth

Empire Of The Sun

Dijon

Disco Lines

Death Cab for Cutie

GloRilla

Ethel Cain

Geese

Mariah the Scientist

Modest Mouse

Not for Radio

Clipse

Lucy Dacus

Wet Leg

it’s murph

Sierra Ferrell

Malcolm Todd

Lane 8

Snow Strippers

Boris Brejcha

Odd Mob and OMNOM present HYPERBEAM

Tinashe

Audrey Hobert

Ben Böhmer

JADE

The Temper Trap

The Story So Far

kwn

¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U

KI/KI

DJ Trixie Mattel

Łaszewo

SIENNA SPIRO

DESTIN CONRAD

Boys Noize

Durand Bernarr

Kingfishr

ALLEYCVT

Balu Brigada

Sultan + Shepard

Frost Children

Miss Monique

Die Spitz

Carlita

MPH

Silvana Estrada

Momma

Dylan Brady

Goldie Boutilier

Haute & Freddy

Tobiahs

Wunderhorse

Amble

Sports

Yard Act

Faouzia

Infinity Song

Billie Marten

Marlon Funaki

camoufly

Night Tapes

Bandalos Chinos

Jim Legxacy

X CLUB.

Luke Alessi

After

Bad Nerves

Chezile

RIO KOSTA

Sosocamo

Automatic

Sawyer Hill

1-800 GIRLS

NEZZA

Red Leather

Racing Mount Pleasant

Day We Ran

Britton

Cruz Beckham

RYMAN

Vertigo

bad juuju

Top image: Charli XCX performs onstage during day 1 of Sziget Festival on August 06, 2025 in Budapest. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)