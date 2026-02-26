Local:
- In the wake of this morning's umpteenth consecutive BART meltdown, the system is offering slightly more detail about that they originally described as an 8:20 am “failure of computer network hardware.” Trains stopped for about 45 minutes because a reportedly ten-year-old router part broke, and crews had to “cut over” to a different device. [Chronicle]
- More crowd behavior complaints are coming to light over this past Saturday’s Red Bull Formula 1 event on Marina Boulevard, as one group says they were assaulted by a gang of deplorable teens on bikes. “Dozens” of teens on bikes allegedly groped another teen girls’ breast, surrounded her and their friends' car and smashed its windows, and did other damage to the car. There’s video and SFPD is investigating. [KGO]
- OpenAI is making their Silicon Valley office space push, leasing 439,000 square feet, and obviously South Bay realtors are licking their chops that more AI companies may do the same. Moreover, it’s a ten-year lease of two spaces on Mountain View’s Ellis Street. [Bay Area News Group]
National:
- Hillary Clinton got dragged in for her Epstein deposition Thursday, and it was the six-hour freakshow you'd expect from this GOP Congress, with members illegally leaking photos, and asking questions about UFOs and Pizzagate. Bill Clinton gets his turn on Friday. [NY Times]
- In a shocking and frankly scary media consolidation story, Netflix has abruptly withdrawn its bid for Warner Bros, which means Team Trump donors at the Ellison family will take over HBO and possibly CNN. [SFGate]
- The Department of Justice is suing five more states demanding their voter rolls, in an obvious attempt to manipulate the midterm elections and seize personal information of US voters. [Politico]
Video:
- We usually post something lighter or more entertaining in these here parts, but its darned inspiring to see these fellow skiers rescue another skier who managed to find themselves buried in snow at Palisades Tahoe on Wednesday, and the quick-thinking rescue that took place. (Warning: There are f-words!)
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist