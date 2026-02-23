- An atmospheric river storm is bringing rain to Northern California today and tomorrow, and the Bay Area will be seeing it mostly on Tuesday. It is not looking to be as significant in terms of rainfall totals as other recent storms we've had. [Chronicle]
- BART is saying that Sunday's massive service disruption through the Transbay Tube was no fault of their equipment — unlike other recent incidents — but was caused by a street-level fire near West Oakland Station that damaged some communications cables. [KPIX]
- Some new state-level legislation would make it more possible for cities like San Francisco to divorce themselves from PG&E. [NBC Bay Area]
- There was some petty infighting between a couple of California Democrats Sunday at the state Democratic Party convention at the Moscone Center, after State party Chair Rusty Hicks made a move to thwart an endorsement for Senator Mike McGuire, who is running for the House seat of the redrawn 1st Congressional District. [CalMatters]
- There's a strong rumor going around Washington that Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito may retire this year, either before or right after the court's term is over. [NY Mag]
- ICYMI, the US beat Canada on Sunday to win gold in a dramatic Olympics hockey final. [KPIX]
- New York and other East Coast cities are dealing with another major winter storm this morning. [New York Times]
Photo by Jay Barmann/SFist