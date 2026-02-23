An early morning fire left one person injured on Nob Hill Monday, and it's unclear how badly they were injured.

The fire broke out around 3 am at an apartment building on the 1000 block of Leavenworth Street, between Pine and California streets.

The San Francisco Fire Department announced on X that this was a one-alarm fire that was "contained to a apartment room," and one person was hospitalized with injuries.

The fire was ultimately contained to that room of origin, and images posted by the SFFD suggest that the blaze was in a first-floor unit of a three-story building at 1040 Leavenworth Street.

The extent of the injured person's injuries were not made public.

No suspected cause for the fire was being publicized.

This incident follows a February 10 fire in an SRO or studio unit in North Beach which left a woman injured, and in which the fire broke out in severe hoarder apartment that was piled nearly to the ceiling with stuff.

This is a developing story.