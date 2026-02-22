An alert was sent out to riders Sunday evening that BART service was paused in the Transbay Tube due to communication issues, along with information on transbay bus lines, but no details were provided on when service through the Tube would be restored.

As SFGate reports, BART first issued a service alert on social media around 4:15 pm Sunday, reporting a halt in service due to loss of communication in the Transbay Tube. This was followed up with information about the F, O and N/L transbay bus lines, which takes riders from SF’s Salesforce Terminal to several East Bay stops.

According to BART’s advisory page, riders could also take a dedicated shuttle bus between the 12th Street Oakland BART station and the Salesforce Terminal in SF. The agency also announced that West Oakland Station was closed during the closure of the Tube.

As the Chronicle reports, no information was given on how long the closure would last, but riders were advised to take the 800 bus across the bay after midnight, implying the shutdown could last late into the night.

“We have crews working to restore that communication right now, but for now trains are turning back at Embarcadero Station in San Francisco and at the West Oakland station in the East Bay,” said Anna Duckworth, a BART spokesperson, per the Chronicle.

The Chronicle notes that BART was running trains on a single track through the Tube late Saturday night due to previously scheduled work installing lights. It’s unclear whether the two incidents were related.