There were definitely some loose ends in a Saturday report on KTVU about a 57-year-old man named Avtar Singh who was reported missing in Tracy this past Tuesday, and then a dead body being discovered in Lake Berryessa on Saturday. According to KTVU, both the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office (where Tracy is located) and the Napa County Sheriff's Office (home to Lake Berryessa) were at that time "investigating to see if there is a potential link" between Singh's disappearance, and the grisly discovery of a dead body.

And by Monday morning, KPIX was reporting that the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that the dead body is Singh's. And other surveillance evidence collected in the investigation indicates pretty strongly that Singh's death was foul play, and he was likely kidnapped on Tuesday.

KTVU notes there is some manner of surveillance video — and the source of this surveillance video is not mentioned — showing three individuals in a white SUV, all wearing dark clothing, forcing Singh into the SUV at about 2:30 pm on Tuesday. The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement last week that Singh "appears to have entered the vehicle against his will.

Then at 3:20 p.m. on Friday, Napa County Sheriff's Office deputies received a call about a dead body seen floating in Lake Berryessa. That sheriff's office quickly put out a statement saying that deputies "immediately noticed that the crime did not appear to have occurred in Napa County," indicating they already has a strong hunch that this was the missing man from Tracy.

Singh's cause of death has not yet been announced. Authorities have not made any arrests, nor have they announced any suspects. But both sheriff's departments insist this was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public in either of the two counties.

Image: Haha169 via Wikimedia Commons