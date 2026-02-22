- Ninety-five percent of Oakland teachers voted to authorize a strike Friday, with their union demanding a 12% wage increase. Over 60% of union members are reportedly unable to afford the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment, which has led to around 400 educators leaving the district per year. [Bay Area News Group]
- Cartel violence and the burning of cars and stores have overtaken the city of Puerto Vallarta and other parts of the Mexican state of Jalisco, following the killing of cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, aka El Mencho, by Mexican federal forces. Tourists and citizens are being told to shelter in place. [New York Times / Instagram]
- Authorities suspect that a body found near Lake Berryessa Friday in Napa County may be linked to the kidnapping of 57-year-old Avtar Singh in the Central Valley on Tuesday. Based on surveillance footage, three unidentified individuals pulled Singh into a white SUV against his will outside the Tracy Gurdwara Sahib, a Sikh place of worship. [SFGate]
- Earlier this month, California Assemblymember Ash Kalra of San Jose reintroduced the California Guaranteed Health Care for All Act, also called “CalCare,” a single-payer health care coverage program. The bill, which has been introduced in different iterations in previous years, was coauthored by 20 state representatives and sponsored by the California Nurses Association. [National Nurses United]
- The US Secret Service fatally shot a man armed with a shotgun who entered the secure perimeter of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, early Sunday morning. [Associated Press]
- The family of a 16-year-old student who was killed on campus at Deer Valley High School in Antioch was awarded $1.25 million after the school was found to be in violation of state laws, including a lack of a comprehensive safety plan and an insufficient number of trained security guards. [Bay Area News Group]
- The Alysa Liu Fever continues following the local figure skater’s Winter Olympics gold medal win with Oakland’s Fenton Creamery offering the 20-year-old Liu, who’s Oakland born-and-raised, a lifetime supply of ice cream. [Chronicle]
- Trump is demanding that Netflix eliminate Democratic foreign policy expert Susan Rice from its board or “face the consequences” after he previously promised not to get involved in Netflix and Paramount’s attempted takeover of Warner Bros Discovery. [Guardian]
- The Oakland Zoo is celebrating the arrival of its first baby red-tailed monkey after two of its red-tailed guenons Nonami and Marley delivered a baby boy Friday. [NBC Bay Area]
Image: Leanne Maxwell/SFist