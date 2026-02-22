The three victims who remained unidentified last week in the avalanche tragedy near Lake Tahoe, all back-country skiing guides, have now been identified.

After learning the names of the six women, all friends who traveled together for a back-country ski adventure, who died in an avalanche last Tuesday, we now know the names of the three remaining deceased.

They were 34-year-old Andrew Alissandratos, 34, of Verdi, Nevada; 42-year-old Nicole Choo of South Lake Tahoe; and 30-year-old Michael Henry of Soda Springs California and Tampa, Florida

Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon made the names public at a press conference Saturday when she was announcing the successful recovery of all nine victims.

Moon said, per the Chronicle, that her department had not yet conducted formal interviews with the survivors to reconstruct what occurred.

"Surely you can imagine the day of the recovery was very stressful for everyone," Sheriff Moon said.“The information we have at this time is that this was the last day of their three-day tour, and they did decide to leave early to try to get off the mountain early.

A helicopter was able to recover five of the victims on Friday as snowy conditions continued, and the four remaining were recovered Saturday morning. Blizzard conditions last week prevented the immediate recovery of the bodies.

The other six victims, who were identified late last week, were Carrie Atkin of the Truckee-Tahoe region; Liz Clabaugh of Boise, Idaho; Marin County residents Danielle Keatley, Kate Morse, and Kate Vitt; and Caroline Sekar of San Francisco. Their families said that they were all mothers and avid skiers, some with friendships dating back to college, who frequently took trips like this together.

Six survivors out of the group of 15, including one guide with Blackbird Mountain Guides and five other clients on the trip, were rescued around 5:30 pm on Tuesday, approximately six hours after the group was overtaken by an avalanche. Reportedly, all but two of the skiers, who were at the back of the group attempting to get back to the trailhead out of the area, were swept up in the avalanche, and those two were able to assist with the recovery of the survivors.

The avalanche was triggered after a month of little snow was followed by intense snowfall early last week. Questions remain about why the ski guides and the guide company chose not to cancel the excursion given the snow forecast, or why the group chose to ski out when they did and not hunker down at the Frog Lake Backcountry Ski Huts, where they had been staying for two nights.

This has been deemed the deadliest avalanche in modern California history — with the Colorado Avalanche Information Center having tracked avalanche data since 1950.

Top image of Castle Peak by Tim Berger/CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons